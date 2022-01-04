Numbers released by the State of Delaware show a record number of hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19.
As of January 3, 2022, 602 people were in the hospital with COVID, with 72 of them in critical condition.
The more than 600 hospitalizations is 125 more than the previous record of 474 set in January of 2021.
"One of the things we know about those in the hospital is that, consistently, between 70 and 80% of those that are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated," said Governor John Carney during an online COVID briefing on Tuesday, January 3, 2022.
Carney said the number of people testing positive is over 25%.
"One in four COVID tests are positive," said Carney. "So if you have COVID symptoms you should assume you have COVID, and you should make sure you get tested or quarantine right away and make sure you're not infecting other family members, co-workers. If you're sick, stay home."
Carney and Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay pleaded with people to wear a mask and get vaccinated.
"This is a preventable crisis," said Carney. "There is a way to protect the hospitals, and that's to make sure that more people get vaccinated, make sure people wear masks when they're in public settings or in close proximity to others."
Carney said that requires people to act responsibly when it comes to social events and group gatherings.
"Really think twice about having social events," said Carney. "Having the guys over to have a beer and watch a football game or whatever the case may be, it's really not a good time to do it."
But Carney said there's nothing he can to stop such gatherings.
"There's nothing we can do to control those private environments nor would you want us to," said Carney. "It's really a time where all of us have to take our own individual responsibility to come together as a community to protect one another."
Delaware National Guard members began training to become certified nursing assistants at Delaware Technical and Community College on Monday, despite the snowstorm, per Gov. Carney's latest directive that declared a State of Emergency on January 3, 2022.