It might not have been an afternoon befitting a polar bear, but for Special Olympics Delaware, they have over a million reasons to smile.
The 2023 Special Olympics Delaware Polar Bear Plunge saw 3,652 people jump into the 42 degree Atlantic Ocean to raise over $1,000,000 for the third time in the event's 32-year history.
Official numbers pending, but Special Olympics says they have raised over $1,000,000 for a third time at the Polar Bear Plunge. #netde pic.twitter.com/614y2Xargq— Sean Greene (@SeanGreeneWDEL) February 5, 2023
After a chilly Saturday for the event's 5K, the temperature soared with a southwest wind on Sunday, with DEOS sensors on the Boardwalk reporting 55 degrees at 1 p.m.
The previous record for warmest air temperature was a tie between 2008 and 2009, when it was 53 degrees. In contrast, the thermometer read 0 degrees in 1995.
The average high for Georgetown, the National Weather Service's closest climate station to Rehoboth, doesn't hit 55 degrees until March 14.
Proceeds from Special Olympics Delaware's largest annual fundraiser go to support over 4,200 athletes who compete in 16 sports for free over the course of the year.
In 32 years, the event has now raised over $15.7 million.