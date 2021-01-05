Milford Police Senior Corporal Timothy (TJ) Webb said it goes without saying, the weeks since he was shot have been the hardest challenge he's ever faced in his life.
But Webb said his goal is not to return to where he was but to be better than ever, and he knows he'll get there because of the support him and his family have already received.
"In some ways, I feel like I have already achieved that," Webb wrote in a January 3rd Facebook page dedicated to his recovery. "In part, that is because of all the faith and support you have shown in me.
"The support they [his family] have received has been absolutely amazing and one of the most powerful things I have ever witnessed."
Webb was shot multiple times while serving a warrant as a member of a U.S. Marshals Task Force on December 10, 2020 in the parking lot of a Rehoboth Beach hotel.
Task force members were attempting to apprehend 37-year old Evelio Rivera of Reading, Pennsylvania, when he opened fire on Webb.
Rivera was shot and killed.
Webb was initially listed in critical condition and said he was forever grateful to the staffs at Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital, and Post Acute Medical.
"We all have our bad days, and at the end of those days we have to accept it and move on. The only way to do that is rip off that rear view mirror and drive forward," wrote Webb.
"I want you all to know that anything is possible when you have a hardened mind and keep a strong ethos."