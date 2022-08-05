DNREC has lifted a series of Recreational Water Advisories in Rehoboth, Bethany, and Dewey Beaches after follow-up tests showed reduced level of bacteria.
The advisories were issued on Thursday after increased levels of bacteria, believed to be caused by baitfish attracting more animals to the swimming zones, were found at several points along the Delaware coast.
Levels at the three sites had returned to similar, if not lower, points than Monday.
While swimming conditions along the Delaware beaches have improved, there are still issues if you are going to some river and bay beaches in Cecil County.
Charlestown Manor, only accessible via a camping permit, still failed a test, although Holloway Beach and the Northeast and Elk Rivers at the Elk Neck State Park had passed following failed tests on Monday.
Two new failures were reported at Buttonwood Beach and Grove Point Camp, with officials recommending people not swim at those locations due to an increased potential for infection.