Families in the Red Clay School District will get an extra week to make their decision on whether to have their students return to class or stay remote in the second marking period.
In a letter to parents, the Red Clay School District said they will wait until after Thursday, October 15's emergency board meeting to create the deadline for parents to choose either Red Clay Online or Red Clay on Campus.
Parents had been required to make their decision for the second marking period on October 8, but in the wake of a Facebook group forming protesting the options by the district, the emergency meeting was called, but the decision time was not initially changed.
One caveat will be that bus transportation will be determined based on the status that is selected as of Friday, October 9. Families that choose in-person with transportation after that point could have their bus transportation availability delayed.
Schools will remain open at their traditional hours under the Red Clay on Campus program, while Early Years Program students will start later in the day.
Grade 6-12 remote students will be learning through the Accelerate Education platform, which will be different than the Zoom meeting the district has been using for the first marking period.
Grades K-5 have the option of Accelerate Education, but also a modified Red Clay Online format that would have instruction from a Red Clay teacher, although subjects other than English and Math may be taught in an asynchronous format. Teacher changes are also possible.
Students in Red Clay EYP, Meadowood, Autism building-based rooms (LRE C), and Project Search must still make their decision by Friday night at 11:59 p.m.
Families who do not make a decision by October 16 will remain in online learning until the school can make contact with the family.
The emergency school board meeting is set for Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Anyone wishing to make public comment is asked to fill out this form.