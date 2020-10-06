Red Clay School District parents, students, and community members protested outside the district office Tuesday, looking to force a change on the upcoming reopening plan.
The Red Clay School District's "Roadmap to Reopening" is slated to transition to a hybrid Phase Two at the end of the first marking period on October 30.
Parents have been asked to fill out a survey by Friday, October 9, saying whether they wish to continue with online learning, or return to the classroom. Their decision would stick for at least the second marking period, and possibly beyond.
Continuing with online learning comes with a catch, however, as the current Zoom sessions with their current teachers would end, and online learners would transition to Accelerate Education, an on-line platform where they will likely have a teacher change.
Students going back into the socially-distanced classrooms could change, depending on the decisions of their fellow classmates.
Linda Reagan organized the Facebook group "Red Clay Families for Success."
"In an ideal world, I want my kids back at school, but we want it safe. It's not safe to have an option that says you can be 3 feet masked in a closed school classroom for an entire day, and not expect that my child is not going to get be sick. There's a really good chance you're going to get sick. If they can't give us a safe in-school option, I want an in-home option where my kid can actually get the same level of education that he's getting on the Zoom platform."
Kristen Stone's husband teaches in the district, and said 92% of the teachers in a recent survey said they wanted to come back into the classroom. Stone said that might be misleading, as some could have had concerns about their job status if they didn't say they'd return.
"He wants to go back to school, he loves his school, he loves his job, he loves his kids, he misses teaches the kids, but has he embraced from teaching from home? Has our garage turned into his classroom? Did I stand outside painting signs to make his garage look like a classroom? Absolutely. He loves his job, but he doesn't want to go get sick, bringing it back to his children, his wife, my parents, and get them sick and have them, God forbid, die. Because that's what this disease does, it kills people."
A.I. duPont sophomore Michael Rosario is new to the district, and said his experience last year with an at-home platform like Accelrate Education was not a positive experience, and he'd like to see things stay the same, since going back in completely is not an option.
"Doing the self-managed education process, I didn't have the resources I needed to succeed. I barely passed by the skin of my teeth, and yet still failed one class which I was never told I failed and now have to take as a 10th grader. I ask the board, why do you pride yourself on how you deliver your education, if with this program, you're setting your students up to fail? Who is the board to take away the proper right to education that we as students deserve and are promised? Why try to silence your students as if our opinions do not matter. Why does coming back to school feel so forced? Why is the safety of us as the Red Clay community not being considered in this? I for one can tell you that our safety, our family's safety, and our school's staff's safety is not being considered."
Reagan said she's like to see Red Clay stay the course, until they can come up with a better option, or get the permission to bring back everyone in the community to the pre-COVID levels.
"It has been working, like anything change is difficult. We get that, it's not ideal. It's far better than what the proposal is, which is you can come back to school, but you might not have your teacher, and you might not have your class, because there might be too many kids in the class, so we might have to outsource you, but we don't know what that looks like. And if you're taking online, you are completely isolated. You have a proctor of a teacher who is not going to be your teacher. You check in with them very occasionally, we don't know exactly what it is, but is not what it is now, and you're on your own. The benefit that is being sold is that it is self-paced, and that you can make it happen at any time during the day, but for most people that just is not a viable option as far as knowing the quality of education."
After the protest, Red Clay did announce a change to the online option for their K-5 students.
Based upon the response of parents, Red Clay Online would include education from a Red Clay Teacher, but only English and Math would be taught in a synchronous format, with virtual classes potentially being used for other subjects. There still could be teacher changes for online and in-school students. Accelerate Education would still be made available.
The deadline for enrolling in Phase 2 is Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Families can make unlimited changes up to that point.
Red Clay Families for Success has also pushed for an emergency school board meeting to discussion the reopening of schools, that meeting will reportedly be held on October 15, 2020, but an agenda is not listed on the Board's website.