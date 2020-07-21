Red Clay School Board President Catherine Thompson won re-election to her at-large seat by defeating two challengers as part of Delaware's statewide school board elections on Tuesday.
Appoquinimink's Michelle Wall repelled a challenge from Wayne Meadows to return to her seat on that board.
About 20% of the balloting in Sussex County was done through absentee balloting, while Kent and New Castle Counties did not break down its type of votes.
2020 Delaware School Board Elections - Unofficial Results
NEW CASTLE COUNTY
Appoquinimink
Michelle Wall (1370) def. Wayne Meadows (806)
Red Clay "B"
Martin Wilson (1670) def. Sarah Fulton (1211) & Lillian Oliver (917)
Red Clay "G"
Catherine Thompson (2575) def. Grace Otley (1103) & William Doolittle (110)
KENT COUNTY
Milford
Rony Baltazar-Lopez (463) def. Scott Willey (340)
Capital
Anthony DePrima (502) def. Leandra Casson (463) & Dennis Hallock (463)
Caesar Rodney
Joyce Denman (722) def. Justin Puchalsky (180)
SUSSEX COUNTY
Indian River
Constance Pryor (537) def. Gregory Goldman (457)
Laurel
Jana B. Pugh (351) def. Brent Nichols (197) & Barbara Erskine (27)
Woodbridge
Julieanna Seely (199) def. Darrynn Harris (83)