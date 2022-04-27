School Resource Officers, student discipline, and critical race theory were among the topics discussed during a Red Clay School Board candidates forum Tuesday night.
Three people are running against Ashley Sabo as she looks to return her seat on the board following the May 10 election.
Sabo is running against Vic Leonard, Jim Casper, and Jordan Edgerton, but Edgerton did not take part in Tuesday's forum.
The trio was asked about Department of Education District-level data that showed Black, Brown, and special education students receive disproportionate discipline in referrals and arrests, and what they would to do fix the situation.
Leonard: "Besides professional development and identifying inherent bias within the school system, I believe outside mental health and other outside wraparound services for students and educators, as well as career guidance for students to give them hope for employment at the end of their educational experience is essential."
Sabo: "Along with the overhaul of the code of conduct, I believe there should be additional training for administrators on restorative practices and de-escalation techniques. Because preventing the problem from escalating into a situation where a referral is given is one technique that would be excellent to be utilized."
Casper: "What this statistic tells me is that, generally speaking, Black, Brown, and special education students are acting out, and/or disregarding rules or procedures at a higher rate than their peers. That's not to suggest there's no bias against these populations happening throughout the district, but to suggest it's a systemic problem requires much more evidence. The question I would pose instead is 'Why is this happening on an individual level, and what can we do as a school board in order to help these students progress out of the cycle of getting into trouble. To suggest there is some general bias that is punishing these students is removing all agency from the students, making them blameless and simply a helpless victim."
They were then asked about book banning, and Critical Race Theory in schools.
Casper: I define CRT as any curriculum that focuses on identify groups, and by consequence, pits one group against another by labelling groups as oppressed or oppressors. No objective thinking person can believe this time of curriculum can have a positive effect on a school or the community at-large.
Leonard: Red Clay has a robust vetting process for textbooks and reading materials, which includes educators, librarians, and school and district administrators. I would go a stop further by including a family representative into the process to give them a voice to express some of the concerns they may have.
Sabo: I think that there is always a way to teach difficult topics in a respectful and appropriate manner that allows students to learn from the past as well as their peers who have had different life experiences. Because through education, we can teach the next generation how to improve and make better choices.
They were also asked about the impact of school resource officers, which has been a topic of debate among the Red Clay board over the past few years. All three believed SROs serve an important role in a school environment.
Leonard: I believe a more thorough interview process should be implemented to assure school SROs do not have any underlying issues that may contribute to the disproportionality in disciplinary actions. SROs should be used more as mentors to troubled youth instead of disciplinarians and enforcers.
Sabo: I believe SROs build a rapport with our students. They interact, they tutor them, they coach games, and so many things to build a relationship to help students see police officers in a different light.
Casper: Whenever you place a group of people together for multiple hours a day for hundreds of days out of the year there is bound to be conflicts, and I don't believe it is the job of the teachers to get in the middle of these conflicts.
All Red Clay School District residents are elgible to vote, no matter if they love in the nominating district or not.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 10, and you can find a list of police places and proof of identity options at the Department of Elections website.