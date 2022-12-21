A Red Clay School Board member is challenging whether her district is violating a state law by not providing feminine products in bathrooms.
Adriana Bohm addressed her complaint to District Superintendent Dorrell Green during Wednesday night's school board meeting.
"Many of our schools do not provide tampons and pads for girls when they're bleeding. That's a problem because we're not in compliance in law. I have a daughter who is in school who says there are not period products in the bathrooms."
A 2020 Delaware law requires all public and charter schools with students in grades 4-12 to provide free feminine products in 50% of their bathrooms.
Green said he's asked his daughters about their experiences in the schools.
"My 10th grader felt that no, because there are high school students using them responsibility, but my 7th grader did elude to going in and there would be none because they were dumped in the trash can or stuffed in the toilets or sinks. I think there needs to be a level of education for students who have access to those products who haven't been using them properly."
Bohm said the misuse excuse only goes so far with her.
"We're talking about people wanting to feel safe and comfortable, part of that is providing period products. If some people misuse them, some people may misuse them. That's part of the reality of the world, people don't always do what they're supposed to, but that shouldn't be the reason we decide we shouldn't be in compliance with the law."
Bohm added the service is important, especially for some families in the district who may be struggling economically.
"We know with the cost of everything increasing and the number of low-income families in our district increasing that tampons and pads are also increasing, and sometimes it's difficult for people to buy those things."
Green committed to checking with schools to verify the district is at least at 50% compliance, and make sure the school nurses are having the say on which products are being made available, in concert with the 2020 law.
"We will address it with our secondary schools and identify those locations to make sure we are in accordance with the law."
The Delaware Office of the Controller General estimated Delaware would spend $77,023 statewide to provide the free products on a yearly basis, with the money coming out of the school's existing budget.
New Jersey's state Senate just passed a bill this week that would have the state reimburse schools for producing menstrual products in their public schools.