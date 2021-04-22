Discussions on whether the Red Clay School District will start 2021-22 in a in-person, remote, or hybrid model are expected to kick into gear soon.
Red Clay Superintendent Dorrell Green told the school board Wednesday night that he remains in contact with their teachers association and other groups.
"We continue our weekly engagement/collaboration with the Red Clay Education Association. We're meeting [Thursday] and are going to begin the process in the near future to reinstitute and stand-up our reopening workgroups, again."
Green said the district will use three workgroups instead of the five from this school year.
There will be a group focused on Academics, Teaching, and Learning, a second on Social/Emotional Learning along with Health and Wellness, and a third on the operations.
Green said there remain restrictions put on public and charter schools that make it extremely difficult to open all schools to all students five-days-a-week.
"As it stands now, there are still limitations on transportation -- you can only transport 23 students on a bus --, there are still social distancing requirements."
Delaware's public districts and schools that are open for five-day, in-person learning are benefitting from significant percentages of remote students opening up classroom space for those wishing to be in-person.
Most others are doing some version of hybrid, often where groups of students come into school 2-4 days a week, while their classmates are watching the same lessons online.
Dickinson teacher Anthony Swierzbinski asked Green and the school board to strongly eliminate any hybrid option for the new school year, calling it "educational malpractice."
"If there's an online option for students, they need to be grouped in separate classes, rather than teachers having the nearly impossible task of teaching online and in-person students simultaneously. This has not led to high-quality education, or student success this year."
Swierzbinski's colleague at Dickinson, Kimberly de Jongh added that hybrid has its place, but not at in traditional schools.
"Hybrid-style of teaching may be adequate for students at the university-level, but our K-12 programs deserve better."
Green said they will continue to watch how COVID vaccinations and cases continue to change in Delaware, and work under the state guidelines to maximize the allowed capacity, which is tough to predict at the moment.
"We will continue to work diligently to get Red Clay back to that sense of normalcy, and welcome all of our students and families back next fall."
PROMS, GRADUATIONS PLANNED
Red Clay graduation ceremonies will take place at the Chase [76ers] Fieldhouse, utilizing its pandemic plan approved by the Delaware Division of Public Health.
Green said the capacity will be around 1,000 people, which will include the graduates and school staff. Further details will be announced within the school communities.
In addition, Green announced that Red Clay schools are planning to hold in-person proms in May.