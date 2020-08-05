Red Clay School District Superintendent Dorrell Green has announced his schools will open the 2020-21 school year the way they ended 2019-20, with remote learning.
"Red Clay's Roadmap to Reopening" begins with a six week stage where all students will learn remotely, with students being provided a device, and a pledge by the district to make sure all students have access to the internet.
The school year would start on September 8, the revised date set by the Red Clay School Board last week. All New Castle County public school districts are now slated to begin after Labor Day.
Phase 2 would be a phased reopening, with hybrid learning for specific grades/programs, with families that choose in-person learning. Students and families choosing to stay at home would retain remote learning support.
Phase 3 would be a full return to campus, full time, but families would still have the option to have a remote-learning model. There is no time table for when Phase 2 would transition to Phase 3.
Green promised more details in the opening days and weeks on what remote learning would look for each grade/program, and the hybrid transition.