The local chapter of the American Red Cross is helping victims of March's Mississippi River Valley tornado outbreak rebuild their lives.
Victims can come to an intake center in the affected town of Rolling Fork let the agency know what they need, and volunteers take it from there, said Chris Narayan with the Red Cross of Delmarva.
"We enter them into the system to get a case built, and then another team reaches out to them to provide all those needs that they have. It's gonna include anything from eyeglasses to medication they lost, or even, like, a CPAP machine, walking canes or even a wheelchair," said Narayan.
Narayan said he was spurred to help others when the Red Cross helped him get back on his feet after his apartment building caught fire.
"19 units were destroyed including mine, and the Red Cross showed up, and they chatted with me, and they asked me what my needs were. I received financial aid from them, and I was really shocked--I was like, 'nobody's ever offered me any money like that,' and I said that one day, I'm going to repay, you know, my duties to the Red Cross," said Narayan.
You can find out how you can help tornado victims and get other Red Cross-related information at redcross.org.