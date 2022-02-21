One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on Marsh Road at I-95 on Monday morning.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on February 21, 2022.
Delaware State Police said the driver of a Jeep ran a red light on northbound Marsh Road, and broadsided a car that was turning left off the southbound I-95 ramp.
The driver of the car was trapped in the wreckage for more than 20 minutes before being rescued by firefighters from Brandywine Hundred and Talleyville fire companies.
The 30-year-old victim was treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics, and then transferred to a Delaware State Police helicopter which had set down at a nearby church parking lot.
Troopers said the victim was taken to Christiana Hospital with life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Jeep was cited for failure to stop at a red light.