Marsh Road crash

Brandywine Hundred and Talleyville firefighters work to free the driver of a car following a crash on Marsh Road at I-95

 DelDOT

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on Marsh Road at I-95 on Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on February 21, 2022.

Delaware State Police said the driver of a Jeep ran a red light on northbound Marsh Road, and broadsided a car that was turning left off the southbound I-95 ramp.

The driver of the car was trapped in the wreckage for more than 20 minutes before being rescued by firefighters from Brandywine Hundred and Talleyville fire companies.

The 30-year-old victim was treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics, and then transferred to a Delaware State Police helicopter which had set down at a nearby church parking lot.

Troopers said the victim was taken to Christiana Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was cited for failure to stop at a red light.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.