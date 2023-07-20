(Washington, DC) -- An FBI report detailing allegations a Ukrainian energy executive paid millions in bribes to President Biden and his son Hunter is now public.
Republican Senator Chuck Grassley released the report Thursday, which details an FBI source's conversations with executives from Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy firm that hired Hunter Biden as a director in 2014.
The source claims Burisma executives paid the Biden's in order to provide political cover for an ongoing investigation into the company and its owner during Joe Biden's time as vice president.
The allegations have been at the center of House Republicans' investigation into an alleged influence peddling scheme by the Biden family.
The FBI form of the allegation is used to collect unverified information from confidential sources.
The President has denied the allegations.