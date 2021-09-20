Delaware's 2021 high school football schedule looks very disjointed, and the President of one of the state's two football officials associations hopes some new members can fix the problem because it becomes too late.
Northern Delaware Football Officials Association President Bob Collins told WDEL that his organization is down to 63 members, after averaging close to 100 referees a decade ago.
NDFOA supplies officials for New Castle and Cecil Counties, and Collins said that's simply not enough to handle the workload the growing number of games the schools in the two counties play.
"We have asked schools in both Cecil and New Castle County to move games so we could have crews come from other games to their games. Typically, Friday nights are the most difficult because that's when the most schools like to play. We've had to move 2 games the first week, 3 games the second week, and then 2 more the third week. It's not too bad, it's manageable, but we need to get some more officials before it gets to be too late."
This week will have three games played on Thursday night at Dover, A.I. duPont, and Smyrna, not typically places where Thursday Night Football is regular. Salesianum's game against St. Georges was moved to 4 p.m. Friday, likely so that some of those officials could then get to a 7:30 p.m. Brandywine game against Indian River a few miles away. Brandywine typically starts their home games a half-hour earlier.
Collins said their ranks have been stretched thin, with less people working more games than ever before.
"When we had 100 officials, you usually did one game a weekend, maybe two on an exception. As time has gone on, two has become the normal, and now we've gotten to the point where some people are doing three or four in a weekend."
The National Association of Sports Officials reports that the average age of a referee is 53 years old, a number that jumps to 54 in football.
Collins said when you combine those extra games, with an aging referee population, it's a recipe for trouble.
"It can, on the older guys especially, the younger guys can do that. We've tried to stretch it out so you're not doing 2 games on a Friday and then 2 more on a Saturday. We're stretching it out to give the older guys a chance to recover, the younger guys, quite frankly, could do back-to-back games."
Collins said they are trying to find new members, highlighting their website's membership information link.
"We need to recruit younger folks. We're working with the schools we work for to announce over the PA the website to sign up, and also reaching out to local colleges to post opportunities on their message boards."
Collins said his refereeing journey began in 1994, when he was urged by his wife to get involved when he was complaining about the officiating at a game where his son was playing.
"I think if they came out and saw what we do, and how we do it, and the fun that's involved in it, and the help you give to these kids, they would stick with it."
NDFOA has been attempting to streamline getting officials involved.
"In the past, there would be a 10-week course. We're in the midst of redoing it, we recognize that's a long time commitment. We're looking to shorten it up and try to get people on the field faster. In the past, it was a minimum of 3 years before you'd see a varsity game, currently it's less than a year. We've streamlined the officiating, we get them on the field quicker, and quite honestly, the older guys recognize we need to get the younger guys on the field quick."
Collins said he can't pinpoint just one reason for the dwindling numbers, but said the pandemic really hurt NDFOA's ranks.
"I don't believe there's one reason. COVID has had an impact on us. Last year the number of games were less, but a lot of guys opted out for one reason or another. The majority of them didn't come back. The perception that sports officials aren't liked, and fans can be rude and abrupt, that's certainly some part of it. But I've got to be honest, in the last couple of weeks I've seen that kind of subside substantially. Players have come up after a game and say thank you for being there. I think they realize without us, there isn't a game."
What could happen if Delaware can't get fresh blood into referring stripes? Collins warned it could be the end of games.
"I don't think it's going to take too long, if we continue to see declines as we have over the last several years, there aren't going to be enough guys or gals to do this kind of stuff."
Football is not the only sport in Delaware looking for new officials.
If you want to get involved, here are a list of the contacts for the officials' associations covering DIAA sports.