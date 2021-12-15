A no tax increase referendum won landslide approval in the Appoquinimink School District on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
The measure, which will result in major renovations and an expansion at Louis Redding Middle School, passed 2,992 to 106.
The funding plan for the work, which splits the cost between the state and the district, did not require an increase in property taxes but still needed resident approval.
Appoquinimink Superintendent Matthew Burrows, in a statement released by the district, said it's a very happy holiday.
"I'm happy; I'm relieved; Redding students and staff deserve a school that can deliver the same 21st century education as the rest of our facilities," said Burrows.
According to district officials a mix of developer impact fees and growth in the tax assessment base will fund the local side of construction which is about a quarter of the cost.
The nearly 70-year old building still has original systems including heating, electric, plumbing, roofing, and floors.