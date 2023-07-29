Prices at the pumps have been on the rise, like the temperatures late this week.
AAA Mid-Atlantic reports that the average price of gas in Delaware is $3.60, up a dime from a week ago.
The driving factor seems to be the price of oil.
“Gas demand, meaning people fueling up, remains tepid. It’s lower now than at this time last year and in 2021,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Jana Tidwell said. “But while the heat may be keeping some folks home, it also suppresses refinery production, according to experts. Constrained supplies and a higher cost of oil are tipping the balance toward rising pump prices for now.”
Gas is averaging $3.85 in the five-county southeastern Pennsylvania region, $3.71 in Maryland and $3.62 in South Jersey