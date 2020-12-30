MRA Group, a privately held real estate firm based in Horsham, Pennsylvania, has signed a letter of intent to acquire the Chestnut Run labs site on Route 141.
"After careful review, we are pleased to select MRA Group as the right strategic partner with the best vision and plan to redevelop the Chestnut Run Lab space for entrepreneurial and science-based innovation," said Jay Valvo, Vice President, DuPont Facilities Services & Real Estate, in a prepared statement.
MRA Group said their initial redevelopment plan includes investing in transforming the site into a multi-tenant, life science, chemistry, technology, and advanced materials campus.
"It's our goal to reposition the property into Delaware's premier innovation destination that will help to attract, retain, and grow businesses here in Delaware," said MRA Group's Executive Vice President, Mike Wojewodka, in a news release issued Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
"Ultimately, we recognize that our ambitious plans must be aligned with the community's vision, and as such we are committed to working with leadership officials to ensure what we create in Wilmington will be an asset for generations to come," said Wojewodka.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
According to MRA, Dupont will continue to be a tenant in several of the lab buildings after the purchase goes through.
A sale price was not disclosed.
A previously proposed sale of part of the campus to an affiliate of Delle Donne fell through earlier this year.
Dupont had signed a letter of intent with Westlake Investment Group in December, 2019, to sell the Chestnut Run Labs buildings and land.
The Dupont Chestnut Run campus, which at one point totaled over 200 acres, was initially developed in the early and mid 1950s, and at one time encompassed nineteen buildings.