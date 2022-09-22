A 74-year-old Wilmington man who is a registered sex offender has been charged with sexual assault following a New Castle County Police investigation into a woman's allegations that she was assaulted as a child.
The investigation began in February 2021. The woman was 32 when she disclosed a sexual assault that occurred when she was between six and ten years old.
County Police said Thursday they have determined that there were additional child victims in Woodmill Village between 1996 and 2000.
David Cross was charged this week with unlawful sexual intercourse first degree, four counts of unlawful sexual contact second degree, continuous sexual abuse of a child, unlawful sexual penetration third degree, dangerous crime against a minor under 14, and sexual exploitation of a child. Cross was being held at the Young Prison on $2-million cash bail.
Police said concerned that there may be other victims who have not come forward, and anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact detectives.