The Delaware House which passed part of a legislative package that would legalize marijuana earlier this month, voted down a bill that would set the foundation for regulations.
Sponsor Rep. Ed Osienski (D-Newark) said House Bill 372, or the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, would have set up a tax structure similar to alcohol.
"This bill would establish a marijuana tax, assessed at the point of sale, of 15%. Which is comparable to tax rates in the region, and will keep prices competitive with the existing illegal market values."
It would have allowed for up to 30 retail licenses, 30 manufacturing licenses, 60 cultivation licenses, and 5 testing licenses which would be issued in the first 16 months.
The vote came in the shadow of the May 5 passage of House Bill 371, which was a general legalization of marijuana.
That bill is still awaiting action from Governor Carney, who has in the past shown hesitancy towards marijuana legalization.
HB 372 required a 60% majority to pass, and the initial vote went 24 yes, 14 no, 2 absent, and 1 not voting, before Osienski flipped to no, opening up options for reconsideration before the legislative session ends on June 30.
Seven representatives changed their votes either to-or-from yes between HB 371 and HB 372.
Michael Ramone (R), Michael Smith (R), and Osienski (D), went from yes to no, Jeff Spiegelman (R) went from yes to conflict-of-interest, while John Mitchell, listed as a co-sponsor, was absent after voting yes to HB 371.
None of the representatives who switched their votes spoke before the roll call.
Conversely, HB 372 gained two votes when Stephanie Bolden (D) went from absent to yes, while House Speaker Peter Schwartzkopf (D) went from no to yes.
Had Osienski and Mitchell voted yes, the bill would have had enough votes for passage.