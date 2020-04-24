Rehoboth Beach officially canceled their Independence Day fireworks Friday.
In a Facebook post, the city said "out of an abundance of caution," the fireworks and weekend festivities initially planned across the weekend would all fall victim to novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“The health and safety of the community is our top priority and at the forefront of all decisions made during this unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation,” said Mayor Paul Kuhns. “It is difficult to accept that these cherished events cannot continue as planned this year. We look forward to the day when we can all come together once again and celebrate the events that make Rehoboth Beach such a wonderful and connected community.”