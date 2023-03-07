The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said discarded smoking materials sparked a fire that caused $250,000 in damage to a home at the Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club.
Rehoboth Beach Fire Company was called to Cornwall Road just after 10:15, Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023, and upon arrival reported fire coming from an attached garage.
The fire then spread to the main structure.
Multiple Sussex County mutual aid companies were then called to the scene.
People inside of the home at the time got out safely, and no injuries were reported.