A Rehoboth Beach man is facing a driving under the influence charge after his car sideswiped a Delaware State Police SUV early Saturday morning.
Gregory Brown, 70, didn't try to avoid the stopped police vehicle as a trooper conducted a traffic stop on Old Landing Road near Airport Road in Rehoboth just after midnight, Delaware State Police said.
Brown's car was disabled by the collision and had to be towed away.
The SUV's driver's door was damaged, but the trooper wasn't hurt, and the car he'd pulled over wasn't damaged.
In addition to the DUI count, Brown was charged with failing to yield to a stopped emergency vehicle.
He was released pending a Justice of the Peace Court appearance.