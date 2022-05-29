The Rehoboth Beach Patrol began its 101st summer season during a brief ceremony on the boardwalk at Baltimore Avenue on Saturday.
Unlike last year, leaders say the patrol is fully staffed with about 50 lifeguards and seven EMTs - which will enable them to provide complete coverage of the beach this season.
In addition to keeping a watchful eye on the water for swimmers in distress, lifeguards helped reunite nearly 400 lost children with their parents last summer.
The patrol also says they're looking forward to two lifeguard competitions in July in Rehoboth Beach. The United States Lifesaving Association will hold its Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship July 13, and the annual Lifeguard Olympics competition will take place July 30.