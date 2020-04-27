Say goodbye to benches.
Rehoboth Beach is removing benches from all city property to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
"By removing access to benches that invite multiple touches and close personal contact, we are in a better position to combat the spread of coronavirus,” said Mayor Paul Kuhns on Facebook.
The beach and Boardwalk remain closed until May 15, or until the public health threat of COVID-19 has been eliminated, per Governor Carney's State of Emergency order.
"The city urges the public to heed Governor John Carney's Declarations of a State of Emergency. This is a very difficult time for everyone, and the path forward is for all of us to take this seriously as a community," said Kuhns.
City playgrounds remain closed, but parks are open for solo exercise only. Team sports are not permitted. Those exercising in parks are asked to use social distancing and maintain 6 ft. from others.