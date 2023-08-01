Rehoboth Beach could become the latest coastal community to put additional restrictions on marijuana after it was legalized by the Delaware legislature earlier this year.
House Bills 1 & 2 were passed in April, despite Governor Carney's non-signature, allowing possession of a personal amount of marijuana and also setting up to 30 initial retail marijuana licenses, along with cultivation and testing licenses.
In the wake of those votes, Dewey Beach, Milllville, and Fenwick Island have all voted in their own marijuana usage bans, just in case the state legislature changes its mind, while Bethany Beach plans on discussing the topic in September.
Rehoboth's Board of Commissioners isn't planning to wait that long, as they will be discussing a public consumption ban, along with potential bans on retail, cultivation, and testing, during a public workshop Monday, August 7 at 9 a.m.
The move would be similar to a decision made by Dewey Beach leadership earlier this summer.
During a July workshop, Commissioner Patrick Gossert said there is pressure for Rehoboth to fall in line with their neighboring communities, especially if they are against marijuana use in public.
"I think it would be just to stay in line with other communities, so that we we're not ground zero for manufacturing, cultivating, testing, or retail stores within our city limits."
Commissioner Toni Sharpe said she could be persuaded to potentially support a business looking for one of the licenses in the city, with the right argument.
"If I heard a very solid case of why we should have this, and how it would align with our city and our brand, I would be open to listening, at a minimum."
Among the topics brought up during the meeting were how businesses already selling CDB oils and other offshoots of cannabis plants
Commissioner Bunky Markert said he had his doubts if tourism could be achieved by having marijuana stores in the city.
"The dispensaries might very well drive people to come in, buy, and leave. I don't think we need that. I think that would be better served by an establishment on Route 1, or some other place."
Rehoboth and the other towns' actions have a limit, as there is plenty of i unincorporporated Sussex County land surrounding both Rehoboth and Dewey, most notably on Route 1 in the Midway area, along with the "Forgotten Mile" that connects the two towns on Coastal Highway.
Sussex County Council has yet to broach the topic, so potential business owners along Route 1, and potentially the Route 24 and 26 corridors away from the beach areas, could still be in play for some of the licenses.
At least one Rehoboth Commissioner will be a tough sell for the pro-marijuana advocates, as Tim Bennett asked Jay Lagree his stance on other substances that have restrictions on consumption.
Bennett: "I have a rhetorical question: Would we consider banning alcohol and tobacco in town?"
Lagree: "I'd love to, but it's probably not going to happen."
Prohibition does have some history in the Delaware coastal areas, as Bethany Beach banned alcohol sales until 1984.
The Rehoboth Commissioners cannot actually hold a vote on any bans at next week's meeting, but it could be voted on as early as their scheduled Regular Meeting on August 18.