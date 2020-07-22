In an attempt to draw more visitors to town, Rehoboth Beach commissioners approved free parking on Monday evenings through the end of August.
Beginning July 27, 2020, and running through "at least" August 31, Meterless Mondays mean parking will be free in the beach town from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in an effort to "help local businesses struggling with lost revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic."
“It’s critical that we continue to do everything we can to support our small and locally-owned businesses as they work to reopen safely," said Mayor Paul Kuhns. "These free parking initiatives are a small but important part of our larger effort to keep Rehoboth Beach healthy and strong throughout this unprecedented time."
More information on special offers, discounts, and events around town can be found at beach-fun.com and downtownrb.com.