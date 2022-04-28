Cape Henlopen High School teacher Corey Groll started helping organize Rehoboth Beach's Bandstand when he was 14 years old, and it is a task he continues today.
"I didn't want it to go to somebody who wasn't ready to accept what the bandstand was meant to be, and what it did for Rehoboth, the residents and visitors."
The Bandstand well celebrate its 60th season of music at the intersection of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk on Memorial Day Friday when Love Seed Mama Jump performs, kicking off another eclectic lineup of free concerts.
"We try to cover all the genres. Sometimes we're able to get a good amount of Rock and Roll, or sometimes we get a little more country, and sometimes even some blues. It really depends on the artists' schedules, but we try to mix it up so you're not just coming out and seeing the exact same groups every time."
Groll's involvement began as a sound engineer under the tutelage of Ruth Hayes, the wife of William, who convinced the city they needed to hold concerts along a grassy area near the boardwalk in the Early 60s.
William later convinced the city to place a physical bandstand at the site, which stood for over 40 years before a more modern version was built.
Groll said they require the acts to stick to family-friendly jokes and performances, and that the 8 p.m. showtime is a great way for many to wrap up a full day at the beach.
"It's a good 75 minute show, it's great to wear out the kids and let them around for a little while and head back to the hotel, and get ready to the next day of Funland, the beach, or wherever else they want to go."
The Rehoboth Beach Veterans Memorial Bandstand also sees a fair share of military groups stop at "The Nation's Summer Capital".
"They're the top groups all around. We don't just get whatever military group comes through, these are the official ones from Washington, D.C., they're either playing for the President or they come to see us. We've been very appreciative of some of the branches who spend some of their 4th of Julys with us."
The 2022 military shows include:
- Friday, June 24 - US Air Force Band Max Impact - The official rock/pop music ensemble that is part of the US Air Force Band. (also in Bethany on June 23)
- Saturday, July 2 - US Navy Concert Band - The wind ensemble of the US Navy
- Monday, July 4 - US Army Jazz Ambassadors - The US Army's big band (also in Bethany on July 5)
- Friday, July 22 - US Navy Cruisers - The Navy's popular music group (also in Bethany on July 21)
You can find the complete listing of Rehoboth's 2022 Summer Concert Series at their website.
All shows run from 8:00-9:15 p.m., with the exception of the July 3 performance by The Funsters, who will return to the stage after the fireworks display until 11 p.m.