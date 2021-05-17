Just days after saying she didn't think Rehoboth should have fireworks this summer, the city's manager announced plans will go forward for an Independence Day Eve show.
Sharon Lynn said the beachfront show is expected to launch on Saturday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m., following a Bandstand show by The Funsters at 8 p.m.
“We’re really excited that the country is opening back up and that we are able to celebrate with our annual fireworks display. It’s been a challenging year-and-a-half and, like everyone else, we’re eager to have a little fun and enjoy the kind of summer activities that Rehoboth Beach is so well known for. We are confident that we can have a safe fireworks display this year and delighted that Rehoboth Beach is a ‘happy place’ for so many. We look forward to a great summer.”
That was in stark contrast to last Tuesday's commissioners meeting, when she took the opposite stance.
"My opinion is that we should not have fireworks this year. I think we're going to have sufficient crowds coming to the city, and it's going to be virtually impossible to look at the mandates for fireworks gatherings in common municipal areas."
Since that point, Delaware Governor John Carney announced that most of Delaware's mask mandates would be lifted for vaccinated people on Friday, May 21.
Rehoboth said they will be mandating mask use by unvaccinated people, but it's unclear how they would begin to enforce that policy.
Hand sanitizing stations will be available, and social distancing will be "encouraged."
Rehoboth had until June 1, 2021, to tell vendor Zambelli Fireworks whether they wanted to cancel the show.
Bethany Beach is expected to decide on the future of their Independence Weekend fireworks show on at Friday's Council Meeting. Their agenda says the town is looking at Monday, July 5 for a possible show.
Ocean City, Maryland, currently has two locations of fireworks planned for July 4, at North Division Street and at Northside Park.