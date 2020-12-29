Rehoboth City Hall will be closed to the public for the rest of the week after two building employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The employees both last worked at the building on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, the day of their test results.
City Hall will remain closed to the public until Monday, January 4, when appointments will be required.
City Hall employees will continue to work remotely, with Rehoboth Beach Police Department service continuing, and a drop box is being made available for utility payments.