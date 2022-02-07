Rehoboth Beach's parking meter season will now match Delaware's other ocean beach towns, after an extension voted by the city's Commissioners on Monday.
Rehoboth will join Bethany, Dewey, and Fenwick Island in having their parking meter or permit seasons go from May 15 to September 15 starting this summer.
Rehoboth had activated its meters on the Friday before Memorial Day, which this year is May 27, while turning them off on the second Sunday after Labor Day, or September 18 this year.
There had been discussion to extending the meter season to May 1-September 30, which would match Lewes' bay beaches, but it failed by a 3-3 vote.
Commissioner Ed Chrzanowski voted against the May 1 proposal, wanting more information on how it would hurt shoulder seasons, especially for those living outside downtown who might want to eat at a Rehoboth restaurant.
"I'm generally in favor of extending the season, I am only concerned of the negative impact it could have -- and I say could, because I don't know that it will -- but on a Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday night will people not drive into town in the beginning of May to eat at a restaurant, but instead stay on the highway (Route 1)?"
Mayor Stan Mills suggested he might be in favor of an extension if it is brought up in the future.
The commissioners voted unanimously to create a uniform $3/hour parking zone throughout Rehoboth. Certain zones away from the commercial district had $2 meters.
Commissioner Susan Gay said lengthening what was the shortest meter season among the main Delmarva beaches is more equitable for the city.
"My main motivation for both of these things -- the extension of the season, and the dollar increase -- is cost-sharing. People that use our city before Memorial Day and after Labor Day, and many of them locally are just coming in for the day, are not paying a penny for all the services we provide and the upkeep."
Commissioner Tim Bennett and Mayor Mills did voice some interest in eventually raising the commercial district to $4 or $5 per hour.
The current most expensive parking meters along the main Delmarva Coast are at the Ocean City Inlet, which run $3.50/hour between May 27-September 30, but spike to $5/hour on July 4th.
Ocean City's downtown parking season is April 1-October 31, although there is free Monday-Thursday parking before Memorial Day and in October.
Lewes charges $2/hour at the beach, while Bethany charges $2.50/hour. Dewey charges $2.50/hour at some meters, while some with variable capabilities are increased to $3/hour Thursday through Sundays.