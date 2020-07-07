Beachgoers on Rehoboth Beach will have to worry a little less about their tan lines on their faces.
Rehoboth Beach's Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to change the rules on mask use on the beach, making them mandatory while walking to your position on the beach, but then just suggested when on the sand or exercising, unless social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained.
Mask use was not required when actually bathing in the ocean, and that did not change.
Face coverings should be kept on hand, in case you encounter others, except if you're about to go into the water.
“Wearing masks has turned out to be very successful at halting the spread of COVID-19 if everyone is on board. It’s an incredibly simple, cheap, and effective intervention,” said Mayor Paul Kuhns in a statement. “It works for individuals, but more importantly for communities; wear a mask for the people you want to protect, wear a mask for the businesses you want to see open. Wearing a mask to protect ourselves and others is the right thing to do. Let’s show our commitment to our community and small businesses by masking up for each other.”
Everyone over the age of 12 must wear a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth in public places except for the beach. The order applies to all persons and includes bicyclists. The order takes effect immediately.