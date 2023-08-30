Dogs are completely banned from Rehoboth's beach and boardwalk during the summer season, but a new poll is aiming to see if Rehoboth's visitors are willing to share space with their canine friends during off-peak hours.
The City of Rehoboth recently launched a new website, which includes a "Hot Topics" poll, which for the month of September focuses on Rehoboth's May 1-Septmber 30 complete dog ban in the most popular public areas in town.
"Are you in favor of allowing leashed dogs on the beach or boardwalk during certain limited hours from May 1-September 30?" is the query, and as of 10:20 p.m. on August 30, 935 of the 1622 respondents (57.6%) have answered "Yes", 660 (40.7%) "No", and 27 suggesting other rule changes.
The poll is scheduled to be open until October 1, with the results expected to be released to the City's Board of Commissioners for potential consideration of an updated policy.
Delaware's beaches have a variety of summer season dog restrictions:
- Lewes - May 1-September 30, dogs on leashes permitted before 8 a.m. and after 6:30 p.m.
- Rehoboth - May 1-September 30, dogs banned from boardwalk and beach at all times
- Dewey - May 15-September 15, dogs permitted on beach before 9:30 a.m. and after 5:30 p.m., but must have a town license ($5/3-day, $10/8-day, $37/dog's lifetime)
- Bethany - May 15-September 30, dogs banned from boardwalk and beach at all times.
- South Bethany - May 15-October 15 - dogs banned from beach at all times
- Fenwick - May 1-September 30 - dogs banned from the beach at all times
- Ocean City, MD - May 1-September 30 - dogs banned from beach and boardwalk at all times
- Delaware State Parks (Cape Henlopen/Delaware Seashore/Fenwick Island) - May 1-September 30 - Dogs banned from swimming, sunbathing, surfboarding, sailboarding, and shorebird nesting beaches. Allowed on fishing beaches.