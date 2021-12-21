Rehoboth Beach city employees will be required to show proof of COVID vaccination or obtain a weekly negative test starting on January 3, 2022.
City Manager Sharon Lynn made the announcement Tuesday, saying the city has seen an increase in COVID positives amongst its staff recently.
“As with every COVID-related decision that I have made over the last 22 months,” Lynn said, “my absolute first and foremost responsibility is to provide a safe and healthy working environment to all employees and to the community we serve. Given the recent and rapid emergence of the Omicron variant, we have seen an increase in the number of employees who have tested positive for COVID, and we want to reduce the risk as much as possible.”
Rehoboth is defining fully vaccinated as having received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. In addition, any eligible employees will also be required to receive the boosters.
Rehoboth is hosting a vaccination clinic on Wednesday, January 5 at the Convention Center. It is open to the public.
Along with the vaccine policy, city employees will still be required to wear masks or shut their office doors while inside city buildings.