Visitors to Rehoboth Beach will be required to wear a facial covering in all public spaces, including the beach, beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
The decision comes after a unanimous vote by the town's commissioners during a meeting on Tuesday, after Rehoboth Beach lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.
In addition to the beach, face coverings will also be required for everyone over the age of 12 on public streets, sidewalks, parks, the boardwalk, and all commercial establishments. Masks will not be required while actively bathing in the ocean, but are required for bicyclists.
The mask-wearing mandate recommendation was made by City Manager Sharon Lynn.
“As we are seeing right now, without these precautions, the community spread is real,” said Lynn in a statement. “The city has crowded streets and people who are not wearing masks and ignoring social distancing."
We cannot afford another shutdown of our city, our businesses or restaurants,” said Mayor Paul Kuhns. “So we need each individual to make responsible decisions for the sake of our entire community – wear your mask when out in public.”
Bethany Beach has an item on the Town Council agenda for Wednesday that could require face coverings on its boardwalk, plaza, and downtown commercial areas as well.