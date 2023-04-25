A visit to Rehoboth Beach is overall an enjoyable experience, but it often doesn't start off that way thanks to traffic congestion and the search for a parking space.
The city is planning to address these issues.
Rehoboth commissioners have approved spending $150-thousand for a comprehensive parking-and-transportation study to be conducted by a civil-engineering and planning company based in Maryland.
The study will look at traffic flow and congestion, safety measures, traffic-calming, parking, loading, emergency vehicle access and parking policies.
Preliminary recommendations would go to Rehoboth Beach commissioners and may be approved for the fiscal year 2025 budget cycle - which begins next April.