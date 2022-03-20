Outdoor dining on Rehoboth Beach sidewalks will continue this summer, but with more limitations as Delaware's largest resort town prepares for increased crowds.
Rehoboth had allowed businesses to use the sidewalk--and in some cases parking spots--in front of their dining establishments to make up for lost revenue due to indoor gathering restrictions instituted at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, there are no indoor restrictions on indoor dining, so Rehoboth wanted to try to both limit--but still allow--outdoor dining due to its popularity.
Mayor Stan Mills summarized the categories that had been allowed the last two summers, which will not be allowed this summer.
"We're not using [the] full length of [the] sidewalk; we're not using pedestrian pathways; we're not using parking spaces, we're not using the street."
Kate Wall, owner of Shorebreak Lodge and Restaurant on the south side of Wilmington Avenue, said the 5' sidewalk in front of businesses on her block doesn't meet the required 7' of open space, creating an inequity with those on Rehoboth Avenue, who have more than the required 10' in many cases.
"What you're proposing, we do not have the dimensions to apply for that outdoor dining, so we're not getting equal opportunity to have that revenue."
Despite her concerns, Rehoboth's commissioners unanimously voted for the limitations.
Businesses that wish to continue outdoor dining after June 1, 2022, will need to obtain a license from both the city, and if they serve alcohol, from the Delaware Office of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).
Mills recommended businesses apply immediately, but City Solicitor Glenn Mandalas told commissioners they would have the ability to extend the June 1, 2022, deadline if ABC or the city become backlogged with applications.