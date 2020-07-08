Rehoboth Boardwalk landmark Funland will belatedly open its 59th season on Friday, after getting clearance to open during COVID-19 regulations.
The amusement park at the edge of Delaware Street and the Boardwalk will have a different format for its rides, forgoing the traditional ticket system for a 2-hour block they are calling FUNPASS.
Visitors are asked to book in advance either a 4:30-6:30 p.m. or 7:15-9:15 p.m. block for $20 per person, which will allow unlimited rides during the reserved time.
Hand sanitizers will be available before and after rides, and the FUNPASS system will allow for ticketless boarding of rides to reduce contact between visitors and employees, plus a way to keep capacity down.
Funland said they worked on their system with Delaware Officials, including the Division of Small Business, to come up with a safe way to reopen.
Boardwalk games, such as horse racing and whack a mole, will still be available for the boardwalk without having to pay for a FUNPASS.
You can order FUNPASS at Funland's website.