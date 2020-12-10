It took a pandemic to chill a group of "Polar Bears".
The 2021 Special Olympics Delaware Polar Bear Plunge, its 30th rendition of the February event, will go virtual-only.
Jon Buzby of Special Olympics Delaware said they had begun to put a hybrid-style plan in place with two different start times and waves into the waves, but the recent rise in COVID cases and restrictions made it untenable.
"We had a plan in place that was approved at the time of the State of Emergency when you could have more than 250 people in place. We were full-speed ahead with a virtual event for people who didn't want to be in that situation to do it, but also providing a very safe atmosphere literally knowing how many people could be on the beach six-feet apart. It was a 5-10 page document."
Instead, they decided to change gears of their largest fundraiser, one that brought in over $1 million for the first time in 2020.
"Let's put all of our efforts towards the virtual marketing of the Polar Bear Plunge for the benefit of our athletes, which is why we do all that we do, do."
Buzby said one benefit to taking the Atlantic Ocean out of the equation, is that people who would like to be Polar Bears, but maybe not sample 40 degree ocean water, can now fully join into the event.
"It's the same event for the same cause, just in a different place. You own your own plunge, bring the beach to your backyard. But how about the people who don't normally plunge. It might be because they can't or don't want to make the trip to the beach, they don't feel safe jumping into the cold water in February, now they can be included."
Having the virtual plunge in a milestone year will break some streaks of jumping into the water. There are some plungers who would have been celebrating their 30th straight year of spending the first Sunday in February by taking an icy bath.
"They love the cause, but they also do it because it's a tradition. Even though we're having the plunge virtually, it really does break the tradition they have. I've talked to people who say they can't get married that weekend because it's plunge weekend."
It also means Rehoboth Beach will miss the energy of Plunge Sunday, when close to 10,000 people congregate near Rehoboth Avenue on an icy mission, but also competed in a 5K, chili cookoff, and other spinoff events that have been started over the past decade.
"We're going to miss the feeling we always got when, all of a sudden, Rehoboth Beach was packed for the first time since Labor Day weekend."
You can learn more about the 30th Special Olympics Delaware Polar Bear Plunge by clicking here.