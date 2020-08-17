Another crushing blow for businesses at the beach -- this year's Sea Witch Festival isn't going to happen.
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce announced on Facebook on August 17, 2020 that the festival, in its 31st year, has been postponed until next year. It had been scheduled for the weekend before Halloween October 23-25, 2020.
The decision was made based on gathering restrictions and other COVID-19 regulations in place by the state that organizers said can't be met.
It will instead be held on October 29-31, 2021, which is Halloween weekend.
Over three days the events, which include a large costume parade and a pet parade has drawn more than 100,000 people to the beach town in the past.