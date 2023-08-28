A judge has tossed out a lawsuit alleging that the Carney administration violated the state Constitution when restrictions were imposed on churches and activities such as singing and preaching indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The case was argued last year in Chancery Court, but was moved to Superior Court.
Church pastors in Townsend and Wilmington were the plaintiffs - Rev. Alan Hines of Townsend Free Will Baptist Church and Rev. David Landow of Emmanuel Orthodox Presbyterian Church. The lawsuit sought to block the governor as well as future governors from blocking religious activities.
The pastors' attorney, Tom Neuberger, plans to appeal to the State Supreme Court.
“The Court refused to rule on the question of whether the Delaware Bill of Rights requires that churches remain open when Walmart, Acme and liquor stores are open and Christians are locked down and out of their churches, despite the absolute protection given them in the Delaware Constitution of 1776,” Neuberger said. “We will appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court and ask it to decide in Constitutional Law class 101 whether powers given to the Governor to discriminate against churches by the General Assembly can ignore freedoms found in our Bill of Rights."