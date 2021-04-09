Wilmington Police have positively identified remains located in July 2019 and now need the public's help figuring out what happened.
According to authorities, human remains located around 12:20 p.m. on July 15, 2019, in the 500 block of South Walnut Street were positively identified on March 31, 2021, as Nancy M. Shipley (Russum), who's been missing since April 8, 2013. She was 34 at the time of her disappearance.
Shipley was identified through DNA analysis after the skull recovered along with the remains was sent by the Division of Forensic Science to the University of North Texas.
A cause of death has yet to be determined, and anyone with information is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Brianna Rodrigues to 302.576.3971 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.