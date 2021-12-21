"Today is the worst day of my life," said NACCP Delaware President Richard "Mouse" Smith Tuesday in front of the Delaware Department of Justice.
Legal representation, elected officials, activists, and family members of Lymond Moses gathered to react a day after a Use of Force report was issued clearing the officers who killed Moses of any criminal wrongdoing.
Moses was shot to death in January 2021 when, while fleeing from officers, he was cornered along a fenced off road, turned his vehicle around, and drove in the direction of officers. Police claimed officers believed he was driving toward them, while Moses' family say he was clearly trying to drive around officers in an attempt to evade them.
"A message was sent to us that Black lives don't matter," Smith said. "That they can continue killing Black folks in this union state, that the police are always going to be right, that they've got the right to kill us and get away with it. Black folks do not have no protection when it comes to the Department of Justice. Black folks do not have no protection when it comes to the lawmakers of this state."
The NAACP's chair of police reform Coby Owens said the fight for just was just beginning, and said the DOJ's findings only served to harm community-police relations.
"The DOJ's decision not to charge these officers who shot Lymond, while outside their jurisdiction, further destroys our trust in our criminal justice system here in Delaware," Owens said. "This tragedy could have been avoided if officers have been properly trained, but had also used basic human decency and common sense when dealing with Mr. Moses. In this race for civil rights justice, it's not a sprint, it's a marathon--and we intend to finish this race. We will continue to advocate for justice in the civil courts."
Delaware is the home state of the current President of the United States, said New Castle County Councilman Jea Street, and if equitable police reform can't be achieved here while he is in office, Street feared the day might never arrive.
"The fact of the matter is Joe Biden's president in the United States. And he can't run around the country calling for police reform and ignore what's going on in his own home state," Street said. "My concern is, if we don't get major change within the next three years while he is president, then there will never be change. So we're going to move forward expeditiously."
Moses' family reacted publicly as well. His widow, Amanda Spence, said the DOJ's decision amounted to justification for murder, and said her heart tore with justice being denied. His sister, Lakeisha Nix, reiterated that, on the heels of the DOJ's report, the fight was just beginning
"I look at it as just propaganda," she said, adding, "At the time they began shooting at Lymond, they were not in harm's way...The Department of Justice leans on [the Law Enforcement Officer Bill of Rights] and a subjective standard as a crutch. For they overlook the part of that subjective standard that says that provision is not provided to officers who are negligent and reckless. These officers were admittedly reckless and negligent. So something needs to be done. And we're not stopping. The fight continues. I know they thought that we were going to lose hope and just give up, but we're not. We're going to hold this to the highest court, to the feds, wherever it needs to go, until we get answers, until we get accountability."
Attorney Emeka Igwe said, while they are disappointed in the outcome, in order to hold the county and law enforcement accountable, they will move forward with civil litigation that is currently pending.
"Unfortunately, the Department of Justice has continued that same tradition of not holding police officers accountable for their actions. So we're going to have to do their job. The fight continues. We're going to go to the US Attorney's office and ask for them to do an investigation, an independent investigation, of this shooting," he said. "We're going to get answers for this family. Enough is enough. The report was remarkable in its omissions."