Bridge work in Chester is going to have impacts for Delaware's SEPTA regional rail customers trying to get to and from Philadelphia.
Starting on Monday, SEPTA will begin preparations for "State of Good Repair" projects in Chester, meaning the bridges are structurally deficient and need repairs, but they aren't necessarily unsafe.
AMTRAK and SEPTA lines going to Philadelphia will be merged onto Track 2 between Marcus Hook and Darby, leading to timing changes throughout the line on weekdays.
The weekend schedule is not scheduled to be affected by the road work.
SEPTA has been running at 75% of their pre-pandemic weekday levels, and that will continue through the project.
SEPTA currently runs four morning and four afternoon trains from Newark, with an additional seven that start in Wilmington.
Three morning and five evening trains return to Newark, with an additional eight that run just to Wilmington.
Nine trains go from Wilmington to Philadelphia on Saturdays, Sundays, and major holidays, while eight return to Wilmington.
Weekday Inbound to Philadelphia
- Train 2500 the 5:56 am Newark departure will operate up to 4 minutes EARLIER between Newark and Darby Stations.
- Train 9204 the 6:37 am Newark departure will depart 6 minutes LATER.
- Train 2502 the 7:29 am Marcus Hook departure will depart 1 minute EARLIER at stations Marcus Hook through Sharon Hill.
- Train 9218 the 7:45 am Newark departure is renumbered to 9206 and will depart 8 minutes LATER.
- Train 9208 the 9:10 am Newark departure will depart 2 minutes LATER.
- Train 9212 the 10:22 am Wilmington departure will depart up to 11 minutes EARLIER.
- Train 2520 the 3:17 pm Wilmington departure is renumbered to 220 and will depart 8 minutes LATER.
- Train 9224 the 5:33 pm departure will operate 7 minutes LATER Marcus Hook through Temple.
- Train 2526 the 6:05 pm Newark departure is renumbered to 1226 and will operate 22 minutes LATER.
- Train 9230 the 9:12 pm Wilmington departure will operate 11 minutes LATER.
Weekday Outbound to Wilmington/Newark
- Train 5207 the 8:35 am Suburban Station departure will operate up to 4 minutes EARLIER.
- Train 5211 the 10:35 am Suburban Station departure is renumbered to 3209 and will operate up to 7 minutes EARLIER.
- Train 3223 the 4:23 pm Suburban Station departure will operate up to 7 minutes LATER.
You can find SEPTA's complete Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail schedule on their website.