There will just be one NASCAR weekend in Dover beginning next year, according to a report from the Associated Press.
Dan Gelston reported on Twitter Tuesday night that Dover Motorsports, Inc., the owners of Dover International Speedway, are planning to move one of their two NASCAR dates to Nashville Superspeedway, another track in their portfolio.
Hope you like your hot chicken: NASCAR is headed to Nashville in 2021. Dover is set to move a Cup race weekend for a late June debut at Nashville Superspeedway.— Dan Gelston (@APgelston) June 3, 2020
Dover Motorsports, who attempted to sell Nashville to Nexovation, Inc in 2014 and Panattoni in 2016, had been looking for a way to get Nashville a date on the NASCAR calendar.
Dover International Speedway, which does not officially announce attendance for its races, has torn down sections of its grandstands in recent years, as attendance has lagged at Delaware's biggest sporting venue.
NASCAR has not officially released its 2021 schedule, but Gelston is reporting that Dover's Spring race may be the one that survives.
It's also unclear if Dover will get 1 or 2 races this August, after having their May race postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NASCAR added some races to their schedule over the past few weeks, so it is possible Dover's spring race could have been lost.
WDEL has reached out to Dover International Speedway for comment