A new report claims Hunter Biden's federal tax investigation might involve his father, President Joe Biden.
The "New York Post" says a Delaware grand jury is examining Hunter Biden's foreign business ties that involve millions of dollars.
One witness was allegedly asked about a 2017 email that referenced money Hunter Biden was setting aside from a Chinese energy company for "the big guy."
A former business associate of Hunter Biden previously told FOX News Joe Biden was "the big guy."
Biden has always maintained he had nothing to do with his son's business affairs.
Hunter Biden said he's confident that the investigation will find he has handled his affairs "legally and appropriately."