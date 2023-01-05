FILE - A small boat travels along the Honga River near the Chesapeake Bay, as the sky lights up at sunrise in Fishing Creek, Md., May 14, 2020. In an evaluation released on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, an environmental group, gave the Chesapeake Bay watershed a D-plus grade, the same grade it gave the watershed in its last report in 2020. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)