Multiple news sources are reporting the Philadelphia Eagles have hired 39-year-old Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as their next head coach.
Eagles are hiring Colts' OC Nick Sirianni as their head coach, sources tell ESPN. Sirianni spent three seasons as a Chiefs' assistant coach, five seasons with the Chargers, and the past three with the Colts. Now the 39-year-old Sirianni becomes the lead man in Philadelphia.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2021
Sirianni served for the last three years under Colts head coach Frank Reich, who Eagles fans will recall as Philly's offensive coordinator in the 2017-18 season the took the birds to Super Bowl LII and brought home their first--and only--Lombardi trophy.
He'd previously coached with Reich when he was with the Chargers for five seasons, and spent three seasons as an assistant in Kansas City before that. He'd been with the Colts three seasons before the move to Philadelphia.
Fans are likely to see a familiar on-field aggression in Eagles play-calling they became familiar with under Doug Pederson. The Colts were even more aggressive on fourth downs and two-point conversions.
From Ben Baldwin pic.twitter.com/xrbB2ZjA83— Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) January 21, 2021
He has one other very specific tie to the previous lineage of coaches in Philadelphia:
Back to back to back visor guys as Head Coach. ✅— Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 21, 2021
Jeffery Lurie has a type. pic.twitter.com/1p8yrtSpFV