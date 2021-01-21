Colts Jaguars Football

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. 

 Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Multiple news sources are reporting the Philadelphia Eagles have hired 39-year-old Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as their next head coach. 

Sirianni served for the last three years under Colts head coach Frank Reich, who Eagles fans will recall as Philly's offensive coordinator in the 2017-18 season the took the birds to Super Bowl LII and brought home their first--and only--Lombardi trophy. 

He'd previously coached with Reich when he was with the Chargers for five seasons, and spent three seasons as an assistant in Kansas City before that. He'd been with the Colts three seasons before the move to Philadelphia. 

Fans are likely to see a familiar on-field aggression in Eagles play-calling they became familiar with under Doug Pederson. The Colts were even more aggressive on fourth downs and two-point conversions. 

He has one other very specific tie to the previous lineage of coaches in Philadelphia:

