Biden Classified Documents Think Tank

FILE - The building that housed office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the Penn Biden Center, is seen at the corner of Constitution and Louisiana Avenue NW, in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. The discovery of classified documents at an office Biden used during his brief time outside government has thrust his namesake think tank into an unwelcome spotlight. The Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement was a landing spot for the president after he left the vice presidency in 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

(Washington, DC) -- New reports say FBI agents searched the Penn Biden Center offices in mid-November after an initial discovery of classified documents.

The FBI searched the location after President Biden's lawyers found several classified materials from Biden's time as Vice President there on November 2nd.

There was no search warrant involved and it's unclear whether any additional documents were taken.

Dozens of documents marked classified have been recovered from Biden's former office and Wilmington, Delaware, home.

