(Washington, DC) -- New reports say FBI agents searched the Penn Biden Center offices in mid-November after an initial discovery of classified documents.
The FBI searched the location after President Biden's lawyers found several classified materials from Biden's time as Vice President there on November 2nd.
There was no search warrant involved and it's unclear whether any additional documents were taken.
Dozens of documents marked classified have been recovered from Biden's former office and Wilmington, Delaware, home.