Members of the Republican Causes in both the Delaware House and Senate are speaking out against a vaccine mandate that will go into effect at Delaware Tech later this year.
DelTech announced last month that all prospective Summer and Fall 2022 students will have to prove they are fully COVID-19 vaccinated, including boosters in order to register for classes, with reasonable accommodations being granted for those with a medical condition or a "sincerely held religious belief."
State Sen. Dave Lawson (R-Marydel) told WDEL he strongly opposes the mandate.
"I've read it numerous times, and can't believe a college president would stop so far out of his own line to protect his own students, when it's dictatorial to say the very least."
When asked how he would attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 at DelTech campuses, Lawson emphasized masks should be the key strategy.
"I would have strongly suggested that those who want the vaccine, get it. Those who don't, don't. I would mandate everybody wear masks, even though there's the argument masks are not... I'm mean there's two arguments there, but a good mask certainly can't hurt anything."
In a statement to WDEL, Delaware Tech President Dr. Mark Brainard said:
“We implemented a thoughtful process that puts the health and safety of our students and our College community at the forefront of this decision. We knew there would be different opinions, but we needed an approach for the summer and fall semesters that protects our students, our employees, and the community at large. We’ve heard from many of our students during this pandemic that they want to attend in-person, on-campus classes again instead of learning in a remote, virtual format. This decision will make it safer for our students to come to campus and learn in person instead of continuing to take classes online.”
Lawson also said he had specific issues with remote students, and all children 5 years or older, being included in the vaccine mandate.
"How about the folks who are online students who have to be vaccinated as well before they can sign up for classes? That's not even on his campus. Is he running the state? I just think the overreach is bizarre. Also, you're going to tell me, as a parent, that I have to get my kid vaccinated to go to the daycare that you run -- for profit --- hmm, that's interesting, you know it's a state-funded school."
Lawson added "we are becoming more and more victims of fear, and this perpetuates it, and drives it on home."
When asked what he meant by fear, and if he trusted the Delaware Division of Public Health, he said he doesn't believe there's been consistency.
"Hell no, hell no, yes you can use that. Because the information coming out has been so back and forth, it's almost out of [NIAID Director Dr. Anthony] Fauci's mouth. Masks are good, masks are no good, one shot's good, then two, and now three."
The CDC has changed its guidelines on mask use during the pandemic, and is currently recommending 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson or two of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, with boosters for those over age age 16.
Lawson also said he wants Governor John Carney to reach out more often to GOP leaders, saying he's only met with the Governor four times to answer questions.
"One of those times I asked him if he was planning on mandating the vaccine, he said 'I would if I could.' I'm pretty sure he would be outside of Constitutional limits to do that."
Delaware currently has an indoor mask mandate, but does not have a general vaccine mandate.